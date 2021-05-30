Akothee weighs in on Elsa Majimbo's bullying claims that angered Kenyans

In an interview with Dubai's Anash Bukhash on Tuesday, May 25, the teen internet sensation says she has faced a lot of hostility and a lot of bullying from Kenyans both on her craft and personally.

Majimbo went on to add that she has faced criticism since high school and would be considering living in South Africa rather than return to Kenya.

“I have faced a lot of bullying in Nairobi and when I say bullying people only think about the internet, but it has been my whole life. At the university, I chose my friends and the company I was in and it got easier. But when I got to the internet it became as worse as it was in high school. I would mind my own business and sit inside the house in Nairobi. When I left for South Africa in February, I left and never went back to Kenya.,” said Majimbo.

Taking to Instagram, the singer gave her experience with bullying saying that she bullies her trolls back.

The mother of five has said that she would never leave Kenya because of bullies because she would put them in her place.

“Mimi Sihami hii kenya ,tunangangana tu hapa , hata waniitukane Aje, wakinitukana,nawatukana wakinipenda nawapenda, Mimi siwezi wachia mtu utamu ya kenya sababu ya mtu anapangusa matako na oboke No Way. I told my kids the same,mtu. Akikutusi online,jiachilie,matusi kwa gunia walishwe,” read her statement in part.

Akothee also addressed colorism condemning the actions of those who make dark skinned people feel lesser.