Cuban authorities have confirmed the release of two doctors who were abducted in Mandera last year.

The two Cuban doctors were assigned to the county were identified as Dr Herera Correa, a general practitioner and Dr Landy Rodriguez, a surgeon.

In a social media post, Cuban Foreign Affairs minister Bruno Rodríguez confirmed that the doctors had been retrieved through help by the Somali government.

Reports indicate that the doctors were released over the weekend following months of negotiations between the Somali government and Al Shabaab mediators.

Cuban Foreign Affairs Minister Bruno Rodriguez

The authorities are yet to confirm details on the condition of the doctors or where they have since been transported to.

Abducted while going to Work

Reports at the time indicated that the doctors were on their way to work on the morning of the abduction, traveling on an unidentified road when the attack happened.

The attackers are said to have sprayed the vehicle with bullets before proceeding to take the two doctors.

Nation reported that the two were being guarded by a police officer who was gunned down and killed during the incident.