Al Shabaab claim responsibility for Sunday morning suicide bomber attack

The attack took place at Dabka Junction in Mogadishu - Somali's capital, on the morning of January 16, with witnesses saying that the bomber approached the vehicle and detonated the explosives, killing himself.

Dabka is a notorious spot for such attacks, going by media reports. It is said to have been busy at the time of the attack, given that Sunday is a normal working day in the mostly Muslim nation

Authorities have confirmed that Moalimuu is in stable condition, having received treatment for multiple injuries at a hospital in Mogadishu.

Somali media have reported the attack as the result of political tension following electoral disputes.

Moalimuu is attached to Somali Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble, who recently differed with the nation's outgoing President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo.

This is the second attack in a week where Al Shabaab have claimed responsibility.

Last week, the militia group attacked the norther part of Aden Adde International Airport leaving eight dead.

Somalia's fragile political situation

The Al-Qaida-affiliated Al-Shabaab terror group ruled Mogadishu until 2011 when African Union troops expelled them from the city.

They have remained in control of territory in the surrounding countryside ever since, from where they have launched frequent attacks against government and civilian targets.

Somalia has been in a state of ongoing conflict since the fall of dictator Mohammed Siad Barre in 1991. His departure left the country without a functioning government, leading to a power vacuum that was filled by warlords and militias such as Al-Shabaab.