Reports have raised concern over the number of men using sex enhancing drugs in Kenya (SEDs).

The Standard quoted Dr Peter Ongwae, a pharmacist who conducted a probe into the rising number of SEDs being sold in the Kenyan market.

According to Dr Ongwae, the sharp increase in the number of SEDs being sold should be a worrying trend since Kenya's huge male population is very young.

“Within a period of five years, the number of registered sex enhancing drugs (SEDs) increased by over 500 per cent," Ongwae observed.

An interesting perspective on how popular SEDs are was also introduced by the chairman of Kenya Pharmaceuticals Distributors Association, Dr Kamamia wa Murichu.

Dr Murichu stated that SEDs are outselling popular painkillers like Panadol, which should be considered a health concern.

A report was published in the Global Journal of Health Science by Ongwae, Bernard Guyo and Harrisone Etemesi from Maseno University which indicated serious underlying health problems from users of PEDs.

Sexual dysfunction

According to the report, men using SEDs in Kenya are hardly adolescents or teenagers.

The report further showed that 55 per cent of the study participants were aged between 30 and 49.

Ongwae told the publication that the study clarified that over 80 per cent, of Kenyan men above 40 years of age suffer from some form of sexual dysfunction.