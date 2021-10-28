Alert - City roads that will be closed over the weekend

A notice from the National Police Service (NPS) showed that the Southern Bypass from Carnivore to Dagoretti Corner interchange, shall remain closed from 1:00 a.m. - 2:00 a.m.

Road users are also advised to avoid using Mombasa Road turnoff to Southern Bypass at Ole Sereni Hotel and Mombasa Road turnoff at ICD as they will remain closed.

The public is further advised to use the main Mombasa Road or alternative routes to avoid inconvenience.

“The event shall affect transport within the city and environs, inconveniencing motorists and other road users… The public is further advised to use main Mombasa Road or alternative routes than those to be closed to avoid inconvenience. The public's cooperation during the event shall be appreciated,” reads part of the statement.

Nairobi Traffic Police Commander Joshua Omukata said: “We are going to secure the Southern bypass. Both lanes will be a no go zone to all moto vehicles. At the same time all in roads to the Southern bypass are going to be closed, safe for the marathon.”