The Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company has announced a water shortage that will affect a large portion of Nairobi County.

A notice put out by the company explained that the ongoing works on the Northern Collector tunnel were to blame for the shortage.

"...the Northern Collector contractor while laying Kigoro-Ngethu-Gigiri pipeline has damaged underground electricity power cable to Ngethu Treatment plant. Part of the plant has since been shut down to facilitate repair works," the notice read in part.

The company further clarified that only four areas in the city would continue to receive water supply as scheduled.

"Subsequently, water supply to the larger part of the city of Nairobi, except parts of Kilimani and Central Business District including Kenyatta and Nairobi hospitals, has been interrupted," the notice outlined.