All M-pesa services to be unavailable for 4 hours

Denis Mwangi

Safaricom announcement.

Safaricom announces another interruption of Mpesa services this weekend

Safaricom has announced that M-PESA services will be disrupted for 4 hours from Tuesday, September, 21, 2021 to Wednesday, September 4am.

The telco explained that the disruption would help in making enhancements and maintenance.

"We are constantly investing and innovating M - PESA to ensure that we continue to meet the needs of our customers as well as continue to support our partners in their business ambitions.

"To support this continued transformation, we regularly undertake enhancements and maintenance of our systems from time to time.

"In this regard, our M-PESA services shall be undergoing planned maintenance tonight Tuesday 21st September 2021 , starting from 2359 hrs to Wednesday 0400 hrs. During the maintenance, all M - PESA services including airtime purchase shall be temporarily unavailable.

"The timing of this maintenance activity has been planned to result in the least of inconvenience to our customers.

"We apologise for any inconvenience that may be caused and thank you for your continued support"

