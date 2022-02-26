RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Day 3 of Russia-Ukraine war, all you need to know

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

137 Ukrainians died in the first 24 hours

All you need to know about Russia-Ukraine crisis on day 3 of war
All you need to know about Russia-Ukraine crisis on day 3 of war

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has now hit its third day. Early on Saturday, Russian troops stormed toward Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv as explosions reverberated through the city.

Recommended articles

Hundreds of casualties were reported in the fighting, which included shelling that sliced through a Kyiv apartment building and pummeled bridges and schools.

As explosions ring out across the city and desperate families shelter in underground stations, president Zelensky said Russia would be using all its might “to break our resistance”.

“This night we must persevere,” he said. “This night will be hard, very hard, but morning will come.” Meanwhile, Russia has blocked a UN resolution demanding a stop to its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Ukraine said on Friday that at least 137 people had been killed in the first 24 hours of the invasion, including civilians, while Russia has not released casualty figures on its side.

People wait for trains at a train station as they attempt to evacuate the city on February 24, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. Overnight, Russia began a large-scale attack on Ukraine, with explosions reported in multiple cities and far outside the restive eastern regions held by Russian-backed rebels.
People wait for trains at a train station as they attempt to evacuate the city on February 24, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. Overnight, Russia began a large-scale attack on Ukraine, with explosions reported in multiple cities and far outside the restive eastern regions held by Russian-backed rebels. 7927ac27-4ccd-49fa-8581-e8c5778c6252

Difficult situation for Kenyans stuck in Ukraine

Meanwhile, Kenya and Poland reached an agreement that will allow Kenyans leaving Ukraine to stay in Poland for 15 days as the government secures means to bring them back home.

The government revealed that about 201 Kenyans are in Ukraine and 18 reside in the country permanently while 103 are students, most of them on government-to-government student scholarships.

On Friday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs advised those who wish to remain to move to safer regions such as the west of Ukraine where there is minimal fighting.

Ukrainian soldiers sit on top of a military vehicle parked outside the hotel in Pripyat, Ukraine, on February 4, 2022.
Ukrainian soldiers sit on top of a military vehicle parked outside the hotel in Pripyat, Ukraine, on February 4, 2022. 1ee64fc2-71dc-4010-bbe0-31c815816065

Kenya has only an honorary consul in Kyiv, Ukraine, with its embassy in Moscow, Russia, also accredited to Ukraine.

The Mission in Vienna, Austria, said Kenyans could contact it via Tel +4317123919 or reach the honorary consul in Kyiv via +38442297913 or email ak@kenyaconsul.com.

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

British journalist describes Kenyans as imperialists, KOT reacts

British journalist describes Kenyans as imperialists, KOT reacts

Kenyan embassy in Zimbabwe lauded for cleaning dumpsite

Kenyan embassy in Zimbabwe lauded for cleaning dumpsite

Day 3 of Russia-Ukraine war, all you need to know

Day 3 of Russia-Ukraine war, all you need to know

NTSA announces crackdown on all motorists countrywide

NTSA announces crackdown on all motorists countrywide

Mudavadi calls for Atwoli's arrest over life threatening remarks

Mudavadi calls for Atwoli's arrest over life threatening remarks

Kenya issues instructions to its citizens stuck in Ukraine

Kenya issues instructions to its citizens stuck in Ukraine

Police shoot down remaining Katombi Gang leader

Police shoot down remaining Katombi Gang leader

Student responsible for 2017 Moi Girls fire handed 5 years in prison

Student responsible for 2017 Moi Girls fire handed 5 years in prison

Details of Ruto's upcoming meeting at the US Pentagon

Details of Ruto's upcoming meeting at the US Pentagon

Trending

#LowerFoodPrices: Origin of top trending hashtag that has united Kenyans

President Uhuru Kenyatta

Pundits break down Stanley Livondo's alarming claim of attempts to eliminate Uhuru

Kakamega politician Stanley Livondo

Uhuru says he'll support DP Ruto under one condition

President Uhuru Kenyatta speakign at Sagana State Lodge

KQ pilot amazes many after expert landing in London

Kenya Airways (KQ) pilot, Captain Ruth Karauri who safely navigated flight KQ100 787 to Heathrow Airport UK during Storm Eunice on February 18, 2022