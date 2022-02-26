Day 3 of Russia-Ukraine war, all you need to know

Hundreds of casualties were reported in the fighting, which included shelling that sliced through a Kyiv apartment building and pummeled bridges and schools.

As explosions ring out across the city and desperate families shelter in underground stations, president Zelensky said Russia would be using all its might “to break our resistance”.

“This night we must persevere,” he said. “This night will be hard, very hard, but morning will come.” Meanwhile, Russia has blocked a UN resolution demanding a stop to its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Ukraine said on Friday that at least 137 people had been killed in the first 24 hours of the invasion, including civilians, while Russia has not released casualty figures on its side.

Difficult situation for Kenyans stuck in Ukraine

Meanwhile, Kenya and Poland reached an agreement that will allow Kenyans leaving Ukraine to stay in Poland for 15 days as the government secures means to bring them back home.

The government revealed that about 201 Kenyans are in Ukraine and 18 reside in the country permanently while 103 are students, most of them on government-to-government student scholarships.

On Friday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs advised those who wish to remain to move to safer regions such as the west of Ukraine where there is minimal fighting.

Kenya has only an honorary consul in Kyiv, Ukraine, with its embassy in Moscow, Russia, also accredited to Ukraine.