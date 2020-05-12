Elgeyo Senator Kipchumba Murkomen has lost about Sh400,000 in salary and allowances after being dropped from Senate Majority Leader position.

According to his Minority counterpart in the National Assembly, Mr John Mbadi, the leaders of majority and minority receive over Sh200,000 on top of a normal MP's salary.

He added that a Responsibility allowance of about Sh138,000 monthly.

Amount of money Kipchumba Murkomen lost after being dropped as Senate Majority Leader

"It is about Sh400,000 above other members. Those office holders also have staff hired for the, including a researcher, policy analyst and legal officer. These are senior staff picked by the office holder. There is also a secretary, personal assistant and an office assistant. So the moment you lose your seat, those staffs are rendered jobless and the vehicles surrendered," he stated.

Senator Murkomen's pension will also be affected by the new changes to his salary.

In denial

Senator Murkomen and Majority Whip Susan Kihika who were both demoted on Monday after a Jubilee party parliamentary group meeting held at State House Nairobi.

The two affected leaders have since rejected the changes saying that he PG did not have a quorum and they had not been invited to attend.

