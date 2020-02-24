Fiery Kandara MP Alice Wahome on Sunday evening made a sensational claim on how a hired assassin called her to confess that he had been hired by unnamed Nairobi politicians to kill her.

Wahome, who is an ardent supporter of Deputy President William Ruto, said the incident happened in December - just before her security guards were withdrawn.

She said she was convinced that the Police were involved in the threats against her life, saying she was hoping the matter would be resolved by the courts where she has sued Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i and Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai for the security withdrawal.

"In December last year, I got two phone calls. One didn't go through but when I took the second call. The caller told me he had been hired to kill me by some politicians from Nairobi. He also sent me a text message indicating that he had been hired to kill me. I did not take it seriously at the time but a few days later my security was withdrawn and I felt my life was in danger," the Kandara legislator said.

She said that she did not report the matter to a police station - saying she suspected that Police were involved.

"Police are involved in these things. There was a time when my supporters in Kandara wanted to do a press conference in support of their MP. The police thought I would be there and they were mobilised to stop me. These are political battles and the police are usually used," Wahome stated adding that she had gone to court on the matter of withdrawal of her security detail.

The card-carrying member of the Tanga Tanga squad said her troubles started after a press conference where she described President Uhuru Kenyatta as an existential threat to Kenya's democracy.