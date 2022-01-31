ANC now urges Ruto to support Mudavadi's presidential bid

Mudavadi, who was speaking after attending a service at St Faith Parish ACK in Rongai, on Sunday reiterated that he was still in the presidential race despite agreeing to work with Ruto.

Many Kenyans were of the opinion that the former vice president would back Ruto’s bid after they agreed to form the Kenya Kwanza alliance.

“We shall eventually name the candidate who will fly the Kenya Kwanza Alliance flag in the elections. Our priority right now is to unite Kenyans and ensure we have a peaceful election,” Mudavadi stated.

According to ANC Secretary General Simon Gikuru, the party will urge DP Ruto to support his party leader.

“This is work in progress and we are in negotiations. ANC will be pushing for Mudavadi to fly the presidential flag. We will try to convince our partners to support us. That’s what we are going to table,” he told Nation.

According to the constitution, Ruto is ineligible to serve as a deputy president again, meaning that if he were to support Mudavadi, it would be a tough sacrifice to make.

“He (DP) can also say Musalia Tosha; there is nothing wrong with that. For the love of the nation, and we know the DP loves this country, we shall convince him that Kenya will be safer in our coalition when MM is the candidate. We are certain he will not turn this down,” he the ANC sec gen added.

Gikuru believes that by backing the former vice president, Ruto would demonstrate that he is not selfish and a nationalist, recalling the DP’s commitment to putting Kenya first.

Close associates of the deputy president have insisted that the most popular candidate in the alliance should be the flag bearer.

Mumias East MP Benjamin Washiali said disagreements about the flagbearer is what lead to Mudavadi’s exit from the One Kenya Alliance.

"The three party leaders should now agree and give us the way forward. In any case, this is what spoilt their relationship in OKA," he commented.

Sylvanus Osoro, on his part, said that he was willing to accept any of the principals being chosen as a flagbearer.

"We are okay with the formula to choose one of them to lead us but as a UDA member though, I pray that they propose William Ruto. But even if they opt otherwise, we will be there to support them," Mr Osoro stated.