Gender and Public Service CS Prof Margaret Kobia on Wednesday morning walked herself into trouble with a controversial statement on the impeachment of Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru.

Prof Kobia released a strong-worded statement where he condemned Kirinyaga MCAs for going forward to impeach their Governor despite a court order staying the process.

The CS further claimed that the motion against Waiguru was carried out by people who do not value strong women leadership.

The statement immediately went viral as Kenyans protested what many considered as a gender card on a political matter that was pegged on accountability and possible abuse of office by the Kirinyaga County boss.

"It is unfortunate Waiguru's term is being cut short by the alleged impeachment. An indicator that some do not value strong women leadership. We are disappointed that the governor is being disturbed during the fight against Covid-19 which is negatively impacting on socio-economic development of the country," Kobia's statement read in part.

"If this is legitimate its unfortunate for the open segregation on which women to support and which not to. Quite unfortunate," Gilgil MP Martha Wangari protested.

"This kind of thinking z what will always pull women behind. Any leader irregardless to gender must be held accountable to his/her actions. We can't allow or excuse circumvention of the constitution and misuse of public funds at the expense of gender. All must take responsibility," a Twitter user commented.

"Being a woman is not a disability. Because its Covid19 time, the world didn't stop neither did accountability. Oh, and you aren't genuine in your affirmative action plea, if it was so, Parliament would have been dissolved," @Bandlifepirate said on Twitter.

The Senate is expected to take over the impeachment process after receiving official communication from the Kirinyaga County Assembly which yesterday voted to impeach Waiguru.