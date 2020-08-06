Kenyans on Twitter have expressed disappointment in lawmakers after they sought to amend the Parliamentary Pension’s Act to ensure they get full medical cover if they are voted out of office.

Leader of Minority John Mbadi and Emuhaya MP Omboko Milemba urged their colleagues to vote to retain terms.

If this amendment is passed MPs spouses will retain a Ksh10 million medical scheme for the inpatient cover per family, Ksh300,000 for the outpatient cover, Ksh150,000 for maternity and Ksh75,000 for dental care annually.

Angry Kenyans condemn MPs for seeking 10 Million medical cover if they lose seats

They were contributing to proposed amendments to the Pensions Committee which wants to give MPs a choice to elect between gratuity and refund of pension contributions.

Kenyans VS MPs

“Those who are serving this House for the first time, you are not sure if you are coming back, Kenyans might not like it, but anyway this must be done,” Mbadi said during the debate.

Minority Leader John Mbadi

Mwatate MP Andrew Mwadime argued that most ex-parliamentarians are suffering under the heavy cost of medical expenses and there is a need to ensure they are covered.

However, Kenyans did not buy into these arguments which they condemned with some opining that MPs are well off and they can afford to foot their bills even once they are out of office.

Here are reactions from Kenyans on Twitter