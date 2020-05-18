K24 senior anchor Anne Kiguta on Sunday evening sparked curiosity among political observers after she read out her station's editorial warning President Uhuru Kenyatta against betrayal by ODM Leader Raila Odinga.

The editorial was titled "Betrayal begets Betrayal" and eerily warned that what the Kenyatta camp had done to them could also be done unto them by other political camps.

The fact that the editorial was written by K24, which is owned by President Kenyatta's family, left many political observers speculating on the true nature of Uhuru's relationship with Raila.

Kiguta used the analogy of a broken marriage that was surrounded by noisy and jealous neighbors who befriend the groom after the bride exits.

"Never forget who the new brides are because a leopard never changes its spots. Would you really believe that there is no political grudge among those who were crashed by the UhuRuto unity in 2013? Do you believe that they have no hard feelings or resentment?"

"Are they really friends or are they coming to settle old political scores. Take the comments by key ODM insiders Junet Mohamed and Senator James Orengo. When they chastise the Jubilee government and challenging it to resign, see it for what it is. A God-given opportunity to remind Kenyatta that the new political friends still have old political scores to settle...Betrayal begets betrayal and this is a heads up to President Kenyatta," Kiguta's editorial read in part.