Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru on Wednesday sent her well wishes to BBI Chairman and Garissa Senator Yusuf Haji who underwent an emergency hip surgery after a fall at his home.

Waiguru prayed for Haji's quick recovery saying the country needed him to participate in its development.

"I wish a quick recovery to Garissa Senator and Chair of the BBI Committee Hon. Yusuf Haji who is at the Agha Khan hospital in Nairobi. May God grant you quick recovery. This country needs you. We are praying for you," she said.

Haji's condition was made public by Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka, who equally requested Senators to pray for their colleague.

"Our chairman of security is undergoing operation and we just ask that we pray for him. It is a five hour operation. So that is all," Lusaka said on Tuesday.

The octogenarian suffered a fall at his Garissa home, dislocating his hip.

He was flown to Nairobi's Aga Khan Hospital where he underwent surgery and is now recuperating.

Haji, apart from serving as BBI Chairman, is also the Chair of the powerful Senate Committee on National Security and Intelligence.

The Senator is also the father to Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji.