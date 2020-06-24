Constitutional lawyer Kamotho Waiganjo on Tuesday evening responded to criticism that his representation of Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru, who is also his wife, amounted to a conflict of interest.

Waiganjo indicated that his service as Waiguru's lawyer at the Senate impeachment trial was pro bono which refers to free legal services.

He appeared amused at the heat that his representation had created on social media with several social media users complaining of conflict of interest in a situation a spouse have an attorney-client relationship.

"Pro bono.....But seriously???? As in seriously???" he wrote on Facebook.

Among those who complained was lawyer Miguna Miguna who claimed that the arrangement was likely to lead to Waiganjo receiving money from the Kirinyaga County government as legal fees.

"Ms Waiguru has filed her responses with the Senate committee through her legal team led by Kamotho Waiganjo. So, long-suffering Kenyans will pay Kamotho Waiganjo, It is called a CONFLICT OF INTEREST. It is unethical, violates Chapter 6 of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010 and is illegal as it unlawfully allows those occupying public office to PROFIT from those positions. Over to you Law Society of Kenya," Miguna wrote.

"Kamotho Waiganjo representing Waiguru shall one day be used as a case study on Conflict of Interest. Wait for it!" Robi Chacha opined.

"Waiganjo representing Waiguru and Kirinyaga County Government is just another conflict of interest fraud. Kirinyaga has been reduced to a family enterprise," Nicholas Rono stated.