Two ferries at the Likoni crossing channel were withdrawn raising concern over transportation on the waterway.

Kenya Ferry Services (KFS) decision to ground the two ferries will leave thousands of users stranded.

Mv Nyayo and Mv Likoni were taken out of service after developing mechanical problems, according to KFS.

KFS Communications Officer Aaron Mutiso confirmed that the Mv Likoni was undergoing repairs saying it would be back “soon”.

The Likoni crossing channel

Stampedes

DPP Noordin Hajji ordered the suspension of MV Harambee from which a car carrying a woman and her daughter plunged into the ocean in October last year.

Only three ferries, MV Jambo, MV Kwale and MV Kilindini are now operating.

Stampedes have been witnessed during peak hours for the last four days as thousands of passengers scrambled to get into the vessel.

Police had to be deployed to control the crowd after private security officials were overpowered by the large crowds which use the crossing daily.