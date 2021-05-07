Anti-Counterfeit Authorities seize millions of fake N95 masks

The raid followed a tip-off by hospital officials about a suspicious supply by a company named John Gray Ltd.

According to the hospital officials, the consignment was delivered to the hospital earlier this week and failed internal quality & standard tests at the facility.

ACA enforcement manager Lindsay Kipkemoi urged hospitals and medical facilities to report suspected counterfeit supplies to the Authority.

“It’s not only criminal to sell counterfeit personal protective equipment but morally evil to take advantage of this situation. These products pose health & safety risks to first-line responders & to consumers as they provide a false sense of security to users," said Ms.Kipkemoi.

The masks were seized and taken to the Anti–Counterfeit Agency(ACA) Depot with investigations ongoing to identify the owner/s of the Company.