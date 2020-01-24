Former Nairobi County First Lady Susan Mboya-Kidero has landed a lucrative state job after being appointed to be a member of the Kisumu Economic and Social Council (KECOSOC).

Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o announced her appointment in a gazette notice dated January 22nd 2020.

Susan, who is the spouse to former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero, is a veteran corporate executive and has worked with several local and international organizations.

Others who were appointed to serve at KECOSOC include the Chairman of the SBM Mauritius Bank Kee Chong Li Kwong Wing.

Interestingly Prof Nyong’o picked some individuals who have recently landed top government jobs in the Cabinet Reshuffle announced by President Uhuru Kenyatta this month.

Newly sworn in Defence CAS Peter Odoyo, who is also a longtime ally of ODM Leader Raila Odinga was picked to the council.

Health CS nominee Mutahi Kagwe was also appointed to be part of the council that is at the hart of Prof Nyong’o economic transformation of Kisumu city.

James Odede Joyce Nyamweya, Prof Achola Pala Okeyo, and Bhire Chatthe will also be part of KECOSOC.