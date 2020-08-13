A survey conducted by the Judiciary in 2019 and released by Chief Justice David Maraga indicated that the Appeals court in Malindi is the most corrupt.

According to the survey, at least 22 per cent of court users had been asked for a bribe in Malindi.

The Kitale High Court was also on the spot as it was termed as one with the highest number of bribe seekers.

The survey showed that 27 per cent of people who visited were unhappy with services at the High Court in Kitale.

Survey rates services at Supreme Court

Bribery

The Court of Appeal in Malindi led in bribery followed by Nairobi at 10 per cent and Kisumu at six per cent.

At least six per cent of the respondents said they had been asked to part with a bribe at the Supreme Court.

According to the document, Kenyans believe corruption in the courts had declined with court users giving positive credit for services offered in court.

A majority Kenyans are not happy with the duration judges magistrates and Kadhis take to resolve disputes, according to the survey.