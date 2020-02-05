The Association of Kenya Insurers (AKI) have declared they will not honour future bills from Nairobi Women's Hospital.

This comes at a time when the hospital is facing allegations of inflating costs to patients.

According to AKI chief executive, Tom Gichuhi stated that the decision by insurers was after a Monday night meeting following accusations that medical officers at the hospital have been colluding to unfairly generate revenue from patients.

"Medical insurance underwriters met and resolved not to deal with the facility in future. By Tuesday it had not been actualised, but I am certain that it will happen,” Gichuhi said.

Nairobi Women’s Hospital

Internal probe

Nairobi Women’s Hospital (NWH) board of directors said it commenced an internal probe into claims, in a statement on Monday.

Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentist Council are also conducting an independent investigation into the allegations with finding expected to be released in a month.

Screenshots of conversations alleged to be from a WhatsApp group of Nairobi Women’s Hospital staffers were exposed online forced the board to respond.

Nairobi Women’s Hospital

Nairobi Women's board response

“We have noted with a lot of concern reports appearing in various media platforms in the recent past suggesting that there is some systematic approach by the hospital to unfairly generate revenue from patients,” the board statement read.

“Although we don’t believe this is the case, and in fact, it is antithetical to our foundational principles, we take these allegations very seriously and are conducting an internal review as well as cooperating with the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentist Council as they carry out their independent review.”