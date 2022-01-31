RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Atheists in Kenya society come to the defence of Ida Odinga

Cyprian Kimutai

Ida Odinga should not apologize for stating the obvious - Atheists in Kenya society

Atheists in Kenya society boss Harrison Mumia comes to the defence of Ida Odinga in regards to church regulations

Atheists in Kenya society have expressed their support of Ida Odinga who over the weekend insisted that churches should be regulated.

"We support the remarks made by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s wife, Ida Odinga on 30th January 2022 asking the National Council of Churches of Kenya (NCCK) to abolish churches that are not run by trained theologians," read the statement in part.

According to the society, churches have become commercial hence the "NCCK should regulate the establishment of churches and shut down those that fail to meet the required standards."

The society went further to explain how churches have exploited their congregants who are desperately seeking divine salvation.

"Some churches sell prosperity while others simply take advantage of their congregants’ ignorance. Some congregants will pay the religious leaders because they want to obtain spiritual favors," read the statement.

Mama Ida Odinga, wife to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, speaks during a past function in Westlands, Nairobi
Mama Ida Odinga, wife to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, speaks during a past function in Westlands, Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

The society concluded by insisting mama Ida should not apologise and that in fact the Government should heed her advice.

"There is a need to enact specific legislation to govern the religious sector in order to bring about transparency and accountability by religious leaders. The government should shut down churches that fall short of the legal threshold to operate," read the statement.

This comes only hours after Ida released a statement through the Ida Odinga Trust where she apologised and withdrew her verbal request to NCCK.

"It has come to my realization that my comments haven't sat well with some members of the church. I sincerely apologize for the discomfort caused as I meant no harm to any person," read the statement in part.

She also accused the media of blowing her remarks about training of preachers out of context.

