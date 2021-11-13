RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Atwoli lauds CS Amina's decision to disband FKF

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

FKF has been a thorn in the flesh, says Atwoli.

Francis Atwoli has come out to publicly support Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed's decision to disband the Football Kenya Federation (FKF).

The Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General, issued a statement on Saturday, November 13 saying the decision had been long overdue and one which will entrench discipline in the administration of football.

"FKF has been a thorn in the flesh of Kenyan football considering they have been engaging in unnecessary politics and fights with not only the players and government but also other key actors in the football sector in Kenya," read the statement in part.

Atwoli further stated that the move however controversial was necessitated following FKF's mismanagement of funds, poor performance of Harambee Stars and poor leadership.

"It was only right for the government to intervene. As a county, we need to regain our lost glory as the champions of East Africa and this calls for the government, through the Ministry of Sports, to be bold and assertive as indeed the Minister has been," Atwoli said.

Atwoli's statement in regards to CS Amina's decision to disband FKF
Atwoli's statement in regards to CS Amina's decision to disband FKF Pulse Live Kenya

Nick Mwendwa arrest

Atwoli's statement comes a day after FKF President Nick Mwendwa was arrested over alleged graft.

Mwendwa was arrested from Nyayo stadium where Harambee Stars was training and taken to DCI headquarters for grilling. Mwendwa was picked up by police in two cars and was asked to call his lawyer.

Officials said the incident is part of ongoing probe into claims of graft at the body. Detectives handling the matter say they will also talk to other FKF officials.

Atwoli lauds CS Amina's decision to disband FKF

