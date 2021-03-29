Dr Auma Obama, half sister to the 44th President of United States - Barrack Obama - has spoken just hours after the death of her grandmother was announced.

Dr Auma eulogized her late grandmother as having been the most important person in her life.

She went on to outline that she was still grief-stricken though still appreciative of the time she got to spend with Mama Sarah.

"Just lost the most important person in my life - my gran, Mama Sarah. My heart is broken! But as I write, not able to stop the tears from pouring, I know I was blessed to have her for so long! My inspiration, my rock, my comfort zone, my safe space. Rest in peace Dani!

"To all of you sending messages, know that I am seeing them and am hearing you you all. Just cannot reply to all. Thank you, thank you for your condolences! I feel your love and concern," Dr Auma stated.

Mama Sarh will be buried on Tuesday in accordance with Islamic law.