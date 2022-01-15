RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Authorities on edge as Kenya marks 3rd Dusit D2 anniversary

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

The attack resulted in 21 civilian deaths.

As Kenya marks the third anniversary of the DusitD2 terror attack in Nairobi, security personnel have been beefed up to disrupt any planned attack.

Recommended articles

There is sufficient reason to worry following Wednesday's attack in Mogadishu, Somalia that saw at least eight people and injured nine others.

The latest attack to hit Somalia’s capital as the country grapples with political infighting and a growing humanitarian crisis.

The car explosion occurred just before noon on a road leading to Mogadishu’s international airport. The road also services a major police academy and a compound where United Nations and foreign government staff members and officials live.

The latest attack to hit Somalia’s capital as the country grapples with political infighting and a growing humanitarian crisis.
The latest attack to hit Somalia’s capital as the country grapples with political infighting and a growing humanitarian crisis. AFP

On Wednesday night, security agents in Takaba, Mandera County, destroyed two al-Shabaab camps in a clash. The gang shot and damaged a police vehicle as they escaped, but no injury was reported.

There are fears of more attacks in the area, but more security personnel have been deployed. "We continue to urge for public support in all ways to tame any plans,” said police spokesman Bruno Shioso.

The anniversary comes only a week after an auctioneer put up for sale the Dusit D2 hotel complex, over a debt of Sh5 billion.

The auction held by Moran Auctioneers comes after Cape Holdings ltd, the owner of the property, failed to pay Synergy Industrial Credit Sh4.2 billion plus interest after losing an 11-year- court battle.

The Dusit D2 complex
The Dusit D2 complex The Dusit D2 complex Pulse Live Kenya

Last month, Justice Alfred Mabeya allowed Synergy Industrial Credit to auction the complex after dismissing an application by I&M Bank and its administrator, seeking to stall the sale.

They argued that the company, which owns the building owes them a debt of USD25 million (Sh2.82 billion).

The Judge said the bank would not suffer prejudice because it has other securities whereas stopping the sale would subject Synergy to irreparable loss since its bid to recover the money would be delayed.

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Dog dies as American woman travels to Kenya

Dog dies as American woman travels to Kenya

Authorities on edge as Kenya marks 3rd Dusit D2 anniversary

Authorities on edge as Kenya marks 3rd Dusit D2 anniversary

Popular presenter Njogu wa Njoroge enters politics

Popular presenter Njogu wa Njoroge enters politics

10 million people vaccinated as 1,035 test positive for Covid-19

10 million people vaccinated as 1,035 test positive for Covid-19

Hungarian President set to arrive in Kenya on Sunday

Hungarian President set to arrive in Kenya on Sunday

Details of Sh29M Ferrari 458 Spider spotted in Nairobi [Photos and Videos]

Details of Sh29M Ferrari 458 Spider spotted in Nairobi [Photos and Videos]

Natembeya explains what deployment to President's office means

Natembeya explains what deployment to President's office means

What transpired during Uhuru's luncheon with MPs at State House [Videos]

What transpired during Uhuru's luncheon with MPs at State House [Videos]

Kenyans can now travel to 72 countries without a visa

Kenyans can now travel to 72 countries without a visa

Trending

Kenyans rate Kabogo's Karate skills [Video]

Kenyans rate William Kabogo's Karate skills

Kenyans can now travel to 72 countries without a visa

Kenya’s passport eighth most powerful in Africa

Inside Kenya's most expensive hotel owned by UK politician [Photos]

Inside Kenya's most expensive hotel owned Lord Michael Spencer [Photos]

US TV anchor mistaken for Kenya Power boss

Ben Terry of KPLC TV