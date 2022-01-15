Authorities on edge as Kenya marks 3rd Dusit D2 anniversary

There is sufficient reason to worry following Wednesday's attack in Mogadishu, Somalia that saw at least eight people and injured nine others.

The latest attack to hit Somalia’s capital as the country grapples with political infighting and a growing humanitarian crisis.

The car explosion occurred just before noon on a road leading to Mogadishu’s international airport. The road also services a major police academy and a compound where United Nations and foreign government staff members and officials live.

AFP

On Wednesday night, security agents in Takaba, Mandera County, destroyed two al-Shabaab camps in a clash. The gang shot and damaged a police vehicle as they escaped, but no injury was reported.

There are fears of more attacks in the area, but more security personnel have been deployed. "We continue to urge for public support in all ways to tame any plans,” said police spokesman Bruno Shioso.

The anniversary comes only a week after an auctioneer put up for sale the Dusit D2 hotel complex, over a debt of Sh5 billion.

The auction held by Moran Auctioneers comes after Cape Holdings ltd, the owner of the property, failed to pay Synergy Industrial Credit Sh4.2 billion plus interest after losing an 11-year- court battle.

The Dusit D2 complex Pulse Live Kenya

Last month, Justice Alfred Mabeya allowed Synergy Industrial Credit to auction the complex after dismissing an application by I&M Bank and its administrator, seeking to stall the sale.

They argued that the company, which owns the building owes them a debt of USD25 million (Sh2.82 billion).