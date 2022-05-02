RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Raila running mate selection to be concluded in a week

Amos Robi

Wiper party has expressed disappointment in the use of the panel in getting a running mate

Azimio Council Meeting
Azimio Council Meeting

Kalonzo argues the 2013 and 2017 elections should give him direct ticket for the running mate position

The selection for the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition running mate is inching closer with interviews for position to be held beginning Wednesday April 4.

The seven member panel mandated with identifying the perfect deputy said the process had kicked off and was being handled with the seriousness it deserved. The panel comprises of Elizabeth Meyo, Bishop Peter Njenga, Rtd Archbishop Zaccheus Okoth, Kitui Senator Enoch Wambua, Narc Kenya Secretary General Michael Orwa, Ex-Cabinet Minister Noah Wekesa, Council of Imams and Preachers of Kenya Organising Secretary Sheikh Mohamed Khalifa and Beatrice Askul Moe.

The panel looks to get a person whose private and public life has no taints of integrity issues, fidelity to the constitution, objectivity and impartiality in decision making.

Several leaders in the coalition have however raised concerns on the basis of the panel saying it was not the best way to pick a running mate. Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka argued that he had been Raila’s running mate in the 2013 and 2017 elections whose outcome was even nullified by the courts.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, ODM leader Raila Odinga and Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka during the Azimio La Umoja National Delegates Conference (NDC) Pulse Live Kenya

“This issue of running mate is weighing me down and makes me want to just go home because I ask myself should I really be struggling for this? “I worked with Mr Odinga in 2013 and 2017 and everybody knows the results. In 2013, the Supreme Court disagreed that we did not win but in 2017 the Court said that we indeed won. I can assure that a Raila-Kalonzo ticket is a sure bet,” Kalonzo stated.

The wiper party deputy chairman Victor Ogeto said the panel was not based on any election law noting that it had other motives, he questioned why the panel was interviewing running mates who he said were idea creators.

“How do you interview the creator of an idea? Who should interview who? " Ogeto retorted.

The complains by wiper come even as the registrar of political parties says parties in the Azimio coalition cannot exit for at least a year.

Regitrar of Political Parties blocks Dr Alfred Mutua party MCC, Amason Kingi party PAA from leaving Azimio Pulse Live Kenya

The Azimio alliance agreement also specifically stipulates: “No party may withdraw from the coalition six months before the August 2022 General Election or within three months after the date of the said General Election.”

It further clarifies that should a member wish to leave, they can only do so after giving 90-days' notice to the Coalition Council.

Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

