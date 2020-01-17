Embakasi East legislator Babu Owino has been arrested.

Sources have intimated to Pulselive.co.ke that the MP was arrested on Friday over a shooting incident at B-club Nairobi.

The Embakasi East Member of Parliament is said to have drawn his gun and allegedly shot the man who was unarmed on Thursday night.

The DCI confirmed the arrest saying that the MP was in lawful custody.

MP Babu Owino arrested over B-Club shooting

"Detectives based at Kilimani have today arrested Hon Paul Ongili alias Babu Owino, MP for Embakasi East following a shooting incident at B Club located along Galana Road within Kilimani. The MP is in lawful custody as further investigations continue," the statement read.

Booked at Kilimani Police Station

The legislator has been trending on social media after a controversial post on his page.

Babu had posted that ODM leader Raila Odinga will be president come 2022 “by ballot or bullet”.

“This time Raila will be the President by ballot or bullet,” Babu said.