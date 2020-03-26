Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino has pledged to donate 50 percent of his salary to help fight Covid-19.

The legislator shared the information on Twitter, barely hours after President Uhuru Kenyatta announced that members of the Executive will be taking voluntary salary cuts.

"I will donate 50% of my Salary to help fight Corona Virus," the Embakasi East MP stated.

As of 2020, the gross salary of an MP in Kenya is Ksh 1.59 million per month. This salary is inclusive of allowances and other benefits.

Executive salary cuts

If the MP donates half of his salary he will be paid approximately Ksh795,000 before tax.

On Wednesday, the President announced that he and his deputy will be taking an 80 percent pay cut to help fight coronavirus.

Cabinet Secretaries and Chief Administrative Secretaries will take a 30 per cent pay cut while Principal Secretaries will be taking a 20 per cent reduction in their pay.

Kenyans on social media have been challenging MPs to take pay cuts and help the health sector which is grappling Covid-19.