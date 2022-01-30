Politician resorts to unprintables during Raila's Nairobi rally

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader was flanked by his deputy party leader and Kakamega Senator Wycliffe Oparanya who addressed the recent 'earthquake' which solidified a pact between Deputy President William Ruto and ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi.

As a precursor for the speech Mr Odinga would make during a stopover at Dagoretti, a select array of Nairobi politicians were offered a chance to address crowds. The lineup comprised of a majority of ODM politicians.

Those who spoke at each stop were Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino, his Makadara and Rarieda counterparts George Aladwa and Otiende Amollo, Siaya Senator James Orengo and ODM Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna.

The Embakasi East MP did not hesitate to use some unprintables in addressing Azimio's opponents ahead of the August 9, 2022 showdown.

Repeatedly, Mr Owino cautioned Odinga's challengers not to underestimate the 77-year-old, likening such an undertaking to a person engage in an unusual competition with an elephant.

Addressing Mudavadi, Babu stated: "Tuliaona Mudavadi aliuza maiti pamoja na kaburi, kama anaweza uza maiti, je waliohai? Hiyo yake haikuwa earthquake, ilikuwa soil erosion... Akajaribu kutingiza mti kumbe ni...inatingika. Na ukishindana na ndovu kunya, utapasua...

"(Mudavadi tried to sell public cemetery land, if he would sell the dead, what would he do to the living? His was not an earthquake, it was soil erosion... He tried to shake a tree and was just shaking his behind. And he should not challenge an elephant to a pooping competition, he might tear his...)," Babu stated alluding to the former Vice President's bodily features.

About the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) side, Babu said: "Baba unajua wale waliona Kimwarer wakaweka kwa mfuko, akaona Arror wakaeka kwa tumbo, akaona shamba ya shule akaweka kwa tumbo... Uchaguzi wa roundi hii ni kati ya wafisadi na wale wamechaguliwa. Team ya Baba imechaguliwa na tunaomba ukikuwa the fifth uweke hao wezi Kamiti.

"(Baba you know those who saw Kimwarer and put it in their pocket, Arror is in their stomach, and even ate land belonging to a school. Baba, we ask that you send them to Kamiti when you become the fifth president)," the controversial politician stated.

Taka taka - Baba responds to those who call him 'Jamaa wa Vitendawili'

During the Dagoretti stopover, Mr Odinga addressed those who refer to him as jamaa wa vitendawili (the riddler), terming them as rubbish.

"Wewe Tanga Tanga, pilipili usioila ya kuwashia nini? Kwenda huko wewe! Ati huwa wanasema 'yule jamaa wa vitendawili', taka taka!

"(To Tanga Tanga, why are you bothered with me? Leave me alone. I know you call me 'the riddler', rubbish!)," the ODM PL stated as an off-the-cuff remark.

He promised to improve the conditions at produce markets around the city, improve infrastructure through proper housing plans, to launch 'Babacare' as a measure to improve access to health services, and a government empowerment fund specifically for single mothers.

The former PM also advocated for his now famous campaign promise of a social protection program where unemployed, job-seekers, those with unstable income earnings and the needy will receive Sh6,000 monthly aid from the government.