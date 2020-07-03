John Orinda, father to Felix Orinda (DJ Evolve) addressed claims that Embakasi East MP Babu Owino had not been supporting his son after an alleged shooting.

On Thursday, Orinda stated that Babu Owino has been communicating with the family after the gun drama that left his son bedridden.

He clarified that the legislator has been catering for the medical expenses incurred during his son's home treatment.

“Vile aliingia kwa nyumba naona iko improvement na iko dawa analetewa, yule anayeleta hizo dawa ni Babu Owino (Since he came home I have noted some improvement and he's being brought medicine, and the person bringing the medicine is Babu Owino)," Orinda stated.

File image of DJ Evolve in hospital

Optimistic for full recovery

"Nurses wako naye mchana na usiku na hao pia ni Babu Owino aliprovide. Naona kama Babu Owino si mtu mbaya sana ingawa hatujakutana naye tuongee lakini hajapotea (He has nurses during the day and at night and it's Babu who provided them. I don't think Babu is a bad person although I haven't met him),” he added.

Mr Orinda further stated that though his son is still in immense pain, he remains optimistic that he will gain his full health.

Orinda has on several occasions expressed his gratitude to the MP despite the shooting incident that has left Dj Evolve bedridden.