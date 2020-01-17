Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has issued a statement after he was arrested for a shooting incident at popular city club, B-Club.

According to the legislator, he has been living in fear and threats from his political opponents and what happened at B Club was the result of the actions of his enemies.

He went on to say that he was with his friends when he was surrounded by a group of hostile people who caused commotion and in the process, there was an exchange of gunfire.

The youthful legislator stated that he had earlier on recorded a statement over an attempted assassination at Parliament Police Station and he is confident that the truth shall come out.

MP Babu Owino arrested

“A few weeks ago, I made a public statement regarding threats that I had been receiving against my life. At the turn of the year, I reported an attempted assassination at the Parliament Police Station under OB number OB21/17/11/2019 at 17:28hrs. I have been living under the weight of intimidation and threats by my political opponents.

Yesterday was the culmination of these efforts by my enemies. While enjoying the company of my friends at a popular Nairobi restaurant, I was surrounded by a large group of aggressive individuals. In the melee, there was an exchange of gunfire.

I invite the relevant authorities to conduct their investigations without fear or favor and I remain confident that the truth will come out.

I urge my supporters to remain calm. I will continue to serve wananchi fearlessly. This will not deter me from supporting H. E Uhuru Kenyatta and H. E Raila Odinga in the journey to transform our country,” reads Babu’s statement.

Reports of Babu Owino’s arrest broke on Friday as reports said that the Embakasi East MP drew his gun and allegedly shot a man who was unarmed on Thursday night.