Babu Owino's special word for people who hate him on Twitter

Following what seems to have been a defining moment for presidential hopeful Raila Odinga in the Mt Kenya region, MP Owino asserted that the conversation seems to be different "on the ground".

The controversial MP was so bewildered by the reception he got during the tour of Laikipia County that he wondered whether his political detractors might be mere imaginations.

"Those who hate on me on Twitter are they genuine people? Or robots coz kwa ground vitu ni DIFFERENT (on the ground things are different)," he reasoned.

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino Pulse Live Kenya

The MP, who is a suspect in an attempted murder case, went on to report that he had received a warm welcome in the region that is perceived to be hostile ground for the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader.