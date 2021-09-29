RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Babu Owino's special word for people who hate him on Twitter

Miriam Mwende

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has a word for his Twitter trolls
Embakasi East Member of Parliament (MP) Babu Owino has addressed his Twitter trolls in a candid question he posted on his handle.

Following what seems to have been a defining moment for presidential hopeful Raila Odinga in the Mt Kenya region, MP Owino asserted that the conversation seems to be different "on the ground".

The controversial MP was so bewildered by the reception he got during the tour of Laikipia County that he wondered whether his political detractors might be mere imaginations.

"Those who hate on me on Twitter are they genuine people? Or robots coz kwa ground vitu ni DIFFERENT (on the ground things are different)," he reasoned.

The MP, who is a suspect in an attempted murder case, went on to report that he had received a warm welcome in the region that is perceived to be hostile ground for the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader.

"We MOUNTED THE MOUNTAIN. Thank you Central Region for showing me love," MP Owino stated.

