Kericho Senators Aaron Cheruyoit on Thursday claimed that his colleagues who voted against the one man one shilling revenue sharing formula had woken up to frozen bank accounts and alleged harassment by KRA.

Cheruiyot claimed the harassment was the work of the so called deep state which he accused of cajoling Senators to vote for the one man one sharing formula ahead of the Senate session this afternoon.

"A number of Senators who voted in support of Sen Linturi's amendment to the Rev Formulae report wake up to frozen bank accounts & fictitious Tax demands from KRA. Shameful of the so called system. The resolve is firmer . Kenya must win this war against Impunity," the Senator said.

On Tuesday, the amendment by Meru Senator Mithika Linturi was overwhelmingly voted with a 25- 20 vote.

Under the amendment by Linturi, counties will now have the old formula apply up to Sh270 billion out of the Sh316.5 billion that is allocated to counties.

The other Sh46.5 billion will be distributed on various parameters including population, land mass, poverty, among others.

The amendment will see a number geographically spread counties lose their revenue allocation but in a much lesser amounts than in the one man one shilling formula advocated by Majority Whip Irungu Kangata.

Interestingly, Kang'ata's own county of Murang'a is among the losing counties and will have Sh15 million less than it received in financial year 2019/20.

The amendment passed despite vehement support from the Senate leadership led by Kangata and Minority Leader James Orengo.

The Senate will on Thursday resume debate on the new formula with more amendments expected from Senators Orengo, Kimani Wamatangi, and Petronila Were.