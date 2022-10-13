Baringo Governor Benjamin Cheboi has nominated the son of his former deputy, Charles Kipng'ok to fill the position that was left open after his death.
Baringo Governor Benjamin Cheboi Nominates Late DG's son as his deputy
Baringo governor Benjamin Cheboi has submitted Eng. Felix’s name to the county assembly for vetting as his new deputy.
Read Also
Eng. Felix Kipng'ok is expected to fit into the shoes of his late father, who passed away on September 14, 2022.
The governor has already submitted Eng. Felix’s name to the County Assembly of Baringo for vetting as his new Deputy Governor.
The former Kipng'ok passed away after developing breathing complications at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) as he was getting ready to depart for Mombasa at 7:00 PM.
Kenya Airways staff said he was pronounced dead by medical personnel at JKIA while the aircraft was still on the ground.
The deputy governor was considered an experienced corporate executive with a career spanning 30 years. He had previously served as General Manager at the Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA).
joined Kenya Tea Development Authority (KTDA) in 1991 as a Management trainee, a parastatal agency that was established after independence to accelerate economic development and income growth for small-scale tea farmers.
He then rose through the ranks and within 2 years he was promoted to Manager, a position he served for 6 years before leaving to pursue other opportunities in the private sector.
Kipng'ok who President Ruto mourned as an amiable, astute, and highly accomplished public servant and captain of industry with an enviable track record of success in the tea sub-sector which he got an award for during the late President Kibaki's era was laid to rest on September 24, 2022.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke