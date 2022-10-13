Baringo Governor Benjamin Cheboi Nominates Late DG's son as his deputy

Eng. Felix Kipng'ok is expected to fit into the shoes of his late father, who passed away on September 14, 2022.

The governor has already submitted Eng. Felix’s name to the County Assembly of Baringo for vetting as his new Deputy Governor.

The former Kipng'ok passed away after developing breathing complications at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) as he was getting ready to depart for Mombasa at 7:00 PM.

Pulse Live Kenya

Kenya Airways staff said he was pronounced dead by medical personnel at JKIA while the aircraft was still on the ground.

The deputy governor was considered an experienced corporate executive with a career spanning 30 years. He had previously served as General Manager at the Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA).

joined Kenya Tea Development Authority (KTDA) in 1991 as a Management trainee, a parastatal agency that was established after independence to accelerate economic development and income growth for small-scale tea farmers.

He then rose through the ranks and within 2 years he was promoted to Manager, a position he served for 6 years before leaving to pursue other opportunities in the private sector.