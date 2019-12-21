The family of retired President Daniel arap Moi has appealed for prayers while giving an update on the health of the 95-year old statesman.

In his first public address on Mzee Moi’s health, Baringo Senator Gideon Moi stated that the former President’s health is not at its best but some improvement has been noted.

The Baringo Senator also thanked Kenyans for standing with the family through prayers on the occasions that the former head of state had been admitted in hospital.

“I wish to thank each one of you, on behalf of my family, for your prayers. Please accept our heartfelt gratitude for praying and thinking of Mzee Moi at this time as you all know he is not in the best of his health,” said Moi.

Baringo Senator Gideon Moi (C), Vice-Chancellor Prof Henry Kiplagat (L) and the university's Governing Council chairman John Lonyangapuo during the 15th graduation ceremony held on December 20, 2019

“With prayers and thoughts he has been improving day by day." He added.

The Senator made the remarks on Friday when he presided over Kabarak University's 15th graduation ceremony.

Mzee Moi has been in and out of hospital severally this year with his Press Secretary, Mr Lee Njiru issuing updates on his health.

He has been to The Nairobi Hospital at least three times this year.

The last time he was in hospital was in November when Lee Njiru assured the public that he was responding well to treatment with "good progress".

File image of Mzee Daniel Moi with Gideon Moi

“Mzee Moi, who is being attended to by a team of medics led by his physician Dr David Silverstein has recovered. But because of his old age, his doctors feel he should build up his energy before he can be discharged. His medical team is being extra cautious with his care to ensure full recovery,” stated Mr Njiru.