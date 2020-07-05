Baringo County Woman Representative Gladwell Cheruiyot Tungo’s husband Isaac Cherogony has succumbed to Covid-19.

Reports reaching Pulse Live indicate that Mr. Cherogony died on Saturday night, while he was undergoing treatment at a Hospital in Eldoret.

The Baringo Woman Representative’s husband is reported to have developed breathing complications and was rushed to the hospital, before he died.

Ms. Gladwell is said to be awaiting her covid-19 results after having interacted with government officials.

Baringo Woman Rep’s husband Isaac Cherogony

Contact tracing for people she interacted with is ongoing.

More to follow.