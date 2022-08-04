RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Why bars in Kisumu will be closed during elections

Cyprian Kimutai

Hotels, markets and supermarkets will also be closed

Bars and clubs in Kisumu will be closed from midnight of August 8 to 5pm of August 9 in order for residents to go out and vote during the General Elections.

Acting Kisumu City Manager Abala Wanga made the directive on Wednesday, August 4 when he insisted all social joints should remain closed, with all revelers advised to stay indoors.

Aside from clubs and bars, other amenities set to be closed are; Shops, markets and lodgings.

“On August 8, we are going to close all bars, clubs, shops, markets and lodgings as early as midnight and all activities stopped except the boda boda riders who will be allowed to ferry voters to the polling stations,” said Wanga.

Kisumu County Governor Peter Anyang' Nyong'o looks on during the celebration of Madaraka day on June 1, 2018. (Photo by YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images) Pulse Live Kenya

Wanga further reassured business owners that County Enforcement Officers and police will not harass them, however, he insisted only those with ink on their finger will be allowed to make merry.

“This is only for a day. We are not going to harass you but pleading with the business community to understand and adhere. We will only allow those with ink on their finger to enjoy these services later in the day,” said Wanga.

Kisumu Bar Owners Association Chairman Daniel Maneno Ouma stated the association plans to adhere to the directive, to avoid conflicts.

“We had consulted with the city manager and we will ensure that we close in time and monitor clients who have no ink on their finger. They will not be admitted to the bar,” said Ouma.

This photograph taken on October 2, 2018, shows a woman as she takes a 'selfie' with a signboard at Dunga beach on Lake Victoria in Kisumu, western Kenya. (Photo by YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images) Pulse Live Kenya

The directive just comes a day after a travel advisory released on Tuesday, August 2 by the U.S Embassy in Kenya, stating that they had imposed movement restrictions on personnel in Kisumu.

The embassy further advised her citizens to be cautious of any election-related demonstrations or rallies as they may turn violent.

"Demonstrations may occasionally be violent, requiring police intervention. Strikes and other protest activities related to economic conditions occur regularly," read a statement in part.

US embassy in Kenya (jamhuri-news) Pulse Live Kenya

However, Kisumu Governor Anyang' Nyong'o while addressing the media assured potential visitors that the city is safe and urged all of them to visit the sunset city.

"I want to assure those traveling to Kisumu that our people are very peaceful and looking forward to welcome you. Enjoy our beautiful sunset city," he said.

Cyprian Kimutai

