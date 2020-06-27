Building Bridges Initiative Committee has been unable to agree on a number of contentious issues as the deadline draws for the team nears.

According to the Daily Nation, the team could not agree on issues surrounding the Judicial Service Commission and Nairobi County.

For instance, the committee failed to agree whether the KSC needs to be restructured and of Nairobi County should be granted a special status.

The contention on the JSC is mainly on who should have a seat on the commission.

BBI Chairman Yusuf Haji (left), BBI member Adams Oloo (centre).

Nairobi County special status

On Nairobi County, the contention is the capital city should be granted special status and questions have been raised in the committee on how viable the idea is without disrupting devolution.

The committee could not agree on the various issues during a retreat that was held at the Safari Park Hotel.

The committee s in Machakos County for a second retreat in a bid to solve the contentious issues and possibly hand over its proposed report by June 30.