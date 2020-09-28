Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen has responded to Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi’s tweet, saying that it is sad that certain leaders in government are engaging in early campaigns.

In his response, Murkomen said that the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) rallies set the mood for the country to get into full campaigns, and it was the coronavirus pandemic that stopped the campaigns.

“BBI rallies created that mood long time ago. It’s only that Corona stopped reggae,” said Senator Kipchumba Murkomen.

His words came shortly after ODM MP Opiyo Wandayi said that it was unfortunate the country was getting into full campaign mood, almost a year and a half to the 2022 General election.

Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi (Twitter)

He pointed out that those responsible for the campaigns are those holding high level offices in government, and are using tax payers money, in the tweet highly interpreted by many as throwing shade at Deputy President William Ruto.

“It is unfortunate that the country is being dragged into a full campaign mood almost a year and half to a general election. Worse that those responsible for this sit in higher echelons of government and are using tax payers' shilling. SAD,” read the Ugunja legislator’s tweet.

