The Buiding Bridges Ivnitiative (BBI) secretariat on Thursday submitted signatures endorsing the BBI referendum bill to the IEBC.

In a ceremony where IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati officially received the delegation at the IEBC, the secretariat submitted 4.4 million signatures.

These were over one million less than the number of signatures received by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga a week ago.

Explaining the difference, BBI Secretariat Co-Chairperson Dennis Waweru stated that the difference was brought about by an initial screening process.

Mr Waweru expressed confidence that the 4.4 million signatures were enough to get the necessary approval given that the law stipulates a minimum of one million.

"As you are aware, the minimum requirement is 1 million signatures and so we have decided to submit 4.4million signatures. Wale ambao wanafikiri wanafikiri wanaweza pinga hii process tunataka kuwaambia the bus has left. The only thing you can do…unaweza kimbia uchukue taxi ama nduthi ukimbie you catch up with us because we are not going to stop," he added.