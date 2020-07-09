A woman who confessed to killing her 4 children has been committed to a mental institution by a Naivasha Court.

A judge ruled that Beatrice Mwende be transferred to the Mathare Hospital after a medical report showed that she was unfit to stand murder trial.

Mwende did not take plea after the report from Gilgil Mental Hospital said she was mentally unstable.

The prosecution had told Naivasha Senior Resident Magistrate Lyna Sarapai that they were ready to charge the accused with four counts of murder.

“Due to the prevailing Covid-19 conditions, the High Court will not be seating for the next two days and we want to hold her until then before charging her with four counts of murder,” State counsel Alex Ndiema said.

Beatrice Mwende Kimothoi. Mother accused of killing her 4 children

Gruesome killing

Mwende confessed to killing her four children namely Melody Warigia (8yrs), Willy Macharia (6yrs), Samantha Njeri (4yrs) and Whitney Nyambura (2yrs).

She had begged the court for mercy insisting that she had been possessed and did not know what she was doing.

The woman claimed that her boyfriend whom she parted ways last year is the one who had been ordering her to do ‘queer’ things.

On the fateful day that she is alleged to have killed the children, Mwende told the court that she later went to look for the ex-boyfriend who works in Naivasha town.