Bernard Muya, one of the victims in an accident involving CS and Jubilee Party Chairman Raphael Tuju has been put on life support.

Muya was the driver of matatu that had a head-on-collision with Tuju's Toyota Prado.

The matatu had 12 passengers, most of them survived slight injuries but are now stable.

Tuju, his driver, and bodyguard are also reported to be stable and are receiving treatment at Kibabe AIC Hospital.

Tuju is reported to have undergone a surgical operation shortly after being rushed to Kijabe Hospital.

His family was also airlifted to Kijabe via a police chopper.