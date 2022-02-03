RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Beth Mugo's husband dies in Nairobi Hospital

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

As a diplomat, he served as Kenya's Ambassador in a number of countries, including France, Ethiopia, the Vatican, and Yugoslavia.

Retired Ambassador, the late Nicholas Mugo and his wife, Beth Mugo, cutting a cake during their 61st marriage anniversary in September 2019
Retired Ambassador, the late Nicholas Mugo and his wife, Beth Mugo, cutting a cake during their 61st marriage anniversary in September 2019

The family of Nominated Senator Beth Mugo is mourning the death of her husband retired Ambassador Nicholas Mugo.

Recommended articles

The family told the media that Ambassador Mugo died at the Nairobi Hospital aged 86.

With profound sadness and sorrow, I wish to announce the death of my husband, Amb. Nicholas Mugo, that happened early this morning at the Nairobi Hospital after a long illness,” Beth Mugo said in a statement.

Nominated Senator Beth Mugo and her husband Amb. Nicholas Mugo.
Nominated Senator Beth Mugo and her husband Amb. Nicholas Mugo. Pulse Live Kenya

The retired ambassador will be cremated on Friday, February 4 in a private ceremony.

As a diplomat, he served as Kenya's Ambassador in a number of countries, including France, Ethiopia, the Vatican, and Yugoslavia.

Amb. Nicholas Mugo was among the first group of Kenyans to benefit from the airlift programme by the late Tom Mboya who helped Kenyan students fly to the US for further studies.

On attainment of Kenya’s independence, Amb. Mugo was recruited to join the East African Community while still in the United States. He was among the first Kenya Africans who came back to the country to take up the responsibilities of serving the nation,” Senator Mugo said.

Amb. Mugo also served as a church Elder at PCEA St Andrews Church.

Uhuru mourns with Beth Mugo's family

President Uhuru Kenyatta sent a message of condolence to the family, relatives and friends of Senator Beth Mugo following the death of her husband, Nicholas Muratha Mugo.

In his message of comfort and encouragement to the family, the President described the late ambassdor as a patriotic and dedicated person who was among the few Kenyans that played a leading role in laying a firm foundation for the country’s progress.

“We will forever cherish Mr. Nicholas Mugo’s contribution in laying a strong foundation for this country’s progress. We appreciate that during our early days of independence, he was able to represent our nation as a diplomat in the United Kingdom and later at the UN General Assembly where, together with other Kenyans, he effectively represented Kenya’s interests at the global arena,” President Kenyatta said.

The President prayed to God to give the family comfort and fortitude to bear the loss.

At this hour of mourning, I pray that the Almighty God will give Senator Beth Mugo and her family the strength and grace to bear the loss of their patriarch,” said the President.

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Murkomen claims Uhuru will be President for a 3rd term via puppet

Murkomen claims Uhuru will be President for a 3rd term via puppet

President Kenyatta in Ethiopia for AU summit amid insecurity

President Kenyatta in Ethiopia for AU summit amid insecurity

Queen Elizabeth set to mark 70 years on the British throne

Queen Elizabeth set to mark 70 years on the British throne

Covid-19 vaccine uptake among teachers is high, MOH says

Covid-19 vaccine uptake among teachers is high, MOH says

I know my God, I know where heaven is, Sudi responds to Kenyans

I know my God, I know where heaven is, Sudi responds to Kenyans

Murder suspects arrested in Kenya arraigned in UK court

Murder suspects arrested in Kenya arraigned in UK court

IEBC clerks in Canada lack internet, Miguna claims

IEBC clerks in Canada lack internet, Miguna claims

Wavinya Ndeti's promise to Machakos residents as she resigns from gov't

Wavinya Ndeti's promise to Machakos residents as she resigns from gov't

How much it will cost ANC aspirants vying in the August 9 General Election

How much it will cost ANC aspirants vying in the August 9 General Election

Trending

German bank rejects suspicious Sh785 million transfer to CBK

CBK Governor Patrick Njoroge

KQ to stop shipping monkeys after accident

Kenya airways planes

Top KCSE student arrested in DRC on suspicion of terrorism

Authorities in DR Congo have arrested Salim Rashid Mohamed alias Chotara who scored an A- (minus) in the 2014 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE).

Media Council report says 40% of Kenyans don't watch TV

Kenyans watching TV