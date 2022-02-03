Beth Mugo's husband dies in Nairobi Hospital

The family told the media that Ambassador Mugo died at the Nairobi Hospital aged 86.

“With profound sadness and sorrow, I wish to announce the death of my husband, Amb. Nicholas Mugo, that happened early this morning at the Nairobi Hospital after a long illness,” Beth Mugo said in a statement.

The retired ambassador will be cremated on Friday, February 4 in a private ceremony.

As a diplomat, he served as Kenya's Ambassador in a number of countries, including France, Ethiopia, the Vatican, and Yugoslavia.

Amb. Nicholas Mugo was among the first group of Kenyans to benefit from the airlift programme by the late Tom Mboya who helped Kenyan students fly to the US for further studies.

“On attainment of Kenya’s independence, Amb. Mugo was recruited to join the East African Community while still in the United States. He was among the first Kenya Africans who came back to the country to take up the responsibilities of serving the nation,” Senator Mugo said.

Amb. Mugo also served as a church Elder at PCEA St Andrews Church.

Uhuru mourns with Beth Mugo's family

President Uhuru Kenyatta sent a message of condolence to the family, relatives and friends of Senator Beth Mugo following the death of her husband, Nicholas Muratha Mugo.

In his message of comfort and encouragement to the family, the President described the late ambassdor as a patriotic and dedicated person who was among the few Kenyans that played a leading role in laying a firm foundation for the country’s progress.

“We will forever cherish Mr. Nicholas Mugo’s contribution in laying a strong foundation for this country’s progress. We appreciate that during our early days of independence, he was able to represent our nation as a diplomat in the United Kingdom and later at the UN General Assembly where, together with other Kenyans, he effectively represented Kenya’s interests at the global arena,” President Kenyatta said.

The President prayed to God to give the family comfort and fortitude to bear the loss.