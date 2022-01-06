RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Billionaire Mary Wambui arrested

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

Former Jubilee Party financier and businesswoman Mary Wambui was arrested on Wednesday evening over possession of an illegal firearm.

Billionaire Mary Wambui Mungai (r), Purity Njoki Mungai (c), and LSK President Nelson Havi at the Milimani Law Courts on Thursday, December 9, 2021
Billionaire Mary Wambui Mungai (r), Purity Njoki Mungai (c), and LSK President Nelson Havi at the Milimani Law Courts on Thursday, December 9, 2021

According to reports reaching the news desk, Wambui was detained at Muthaiga Police Station.

She expected to be arraigned at Milimani Law Courts on Thursday.

Deputy President William Ruto with businesswoman Mary Wambui Mungai
Deputy President William Ruto with businesswoman Mary Wambui Mungai Pulse Live Kenya

Weston Hotel

Her firearm license, which was seized by detectives, was recovered at Weston Hotel along with her ID, bank cards and a temporary travel permit to Zambia.

The documents were discovered after the businesswoman fled the hotel when police raided it on Wednesday, December 8.

The warrant of arrest was issued against Mary and her daughter Purity Njoki after efforts by DCI to reach them hit a dead end.

Tax evasion

The businesswoman associated with Deputy President William Ruto has also been accused of evading taxes amounting to Sh2.5 billion.

The taxman had last year summoned the billionaire over Sh2.5 billion unpaid taxes from government contracts in Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa), the military among others.

The commissioner has reason to believe that you, Mary Wambui Mungai, are culpable, connected to or have information that will assist us in our investigations into the identified offenses,” says the letter sent to the businesswoman on June 23.

She was to appear before KRA bosses in 2021 but failed, prompting the taxman to pursue her for arrest.

Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

