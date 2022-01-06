Billionaire Mary Wambui arrested

She expected to be arraigned at Milimani Law Courts on Thursday.

Pulse Live Kenya

Weston Hotel

Her firearm license, which was seized by detectives, was recovered at Weston Hotel along with her ID, bank cards and a temporary travel permit to Zambia.

The documents were discovered after the businesswoman fled the hotel when police raided it on Wednesday, December 8.

The warrant of arrest was issued against Mary and her daughter Purity Njoki after efforts by DCI to reach them hit a dead end.

Tax evasion

The businesswoman associated with Deputy President William Ruto has also been accused of evading taxes amounting to Sh2.5 billion.

The taxman had last year summoned the billionaire over Sh2.5 billion unpaid taxes from government contracts in Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa), the military among others.

“The commissioner has reason to believe that you, Mary Wambui Mungai, are culpable, connected to or have information that will assist us in our investigations into the identified offenses,” says the letter sent to the businesswoman on June 23.