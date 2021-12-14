Billionaire nicknamed 'Wambui wa Ruto' in more trouble with DCI

Detectives who are probing accusations that Wambui evaded tax amounting Sh2.2 billion now want telecom providers to release call records of the duo.

According to the investigating officer, Amina Ado, the woman is believed to have colluded with police officers before presenting herself to court.

“On 6th December, I wrote a requisition letter to Safaricom (K) Ltd requesting for call data records in respect of mobile numbers 072******* and 070******* used by the respondents,” Amina told the court.

After presenting themselves to court, they were released on a cash bail of Sh25 million each with the option of a Sh50 million bond each and two sureties of Sh25 million.

The suspect had thought to be on the run since they were not reachable on phone but presented themselves to court after a warrant of arrest was issued against them.

However, the telco did not respond to the request since it can only disclose customer information upon receipt of a court order.

According to the businesswoman’s lawyer, Wambui was sick and had visited Nairobi Hospital and Kiambu Level 5 Hospital.

However, the investigation officer said that she was unable to find any medical records on the suspect from the said hospitals.

The Kenya Revenue Authority then issued an alert at all border points in the country to prevent her from leaving.

The two are reported to have escaped a police trap at Weston Hotel on Wednesday, December 8.

Though she wasn’t booked as a guest at the reception, police seized the duo’s personal; belongings which were left in one of the rooms; ID cards, bank cards, a firearms license and a temporary travel permit to Zambia.

Wambui is considered a close friend of Deputy President William Ruto as is known in political circles as Wambui wa Ruto. According to Business Daily, she has secured several government tenders.