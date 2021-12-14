RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Billionaire nicknamed 'Wambui wa Ruto' in more trouble with DCI

Mary Wambui and her daughter were reported to have escaped a police dragnet at Weston Hotel.

Deputy President William Ruto with businesswoman Mary Wambui Mungai
Deputy President William Ruto with businesswoman Mary Wambui Mungai

The Directorate of Criminal investigations has escalated its investigations of businesswoman Mary Wambui Mungai and her daughter Purity Njoki.

Detectives who are probing accusations that Wambui evaded tax amounting Sh2.2 billion now want telecom providers to release call records of the duo.

According to the investigating officer, Amina Ado, the woman is believed to have colluded with police officers before presenting herself to court.

Billionaire Mary Wambui Mungai (r), Purity Njoki Mungai (c), and LSK President Nelson Havi at the Milimani Law Courts on Thursday, December 9, 2021
Billionaire Mary Wambui Mungai (r), Purity Njoki Mungai (c), and LSK President Nelson Havi at the Milimani Law Courts on Thursday, December 9, 2021 Pulse Live Kenya

On 6th December, I wrote a requisition letter to Safaricom (K) Ltd requesting for call data records in respect of mobile numbers 072******* and 070******* used by the respondents,” Amina told the court.

After presenting themselves to court, they were released on a cash bail of Sh25 million each with the option of a Sh50 million bond each and two sureties of Sh25 million.

The suspect had thought to be on the run since they were not reachable on phone but presented themselves to court after a warrant of arrest was issued against them.

However, the telco did not respond to the request since it can only disclose customer information upon receipt of a court order.

According to the businesswoman’s lawyer, Wambui was sick and had visited Nairobi Hospital and Kiambu Level 5 Hospital.

However, the investigation officer said that she was unable to find any medical records on the suspect from the said hospitals.

The Kenya Revenue Authority then issued an alert at all border points in the country to prevent her from leaving.

The two are reported to have escaped a police trap at Weston Hotel on Wednesday, December 8.

Weston Hotel
Weston Hotel Weston Hotel Pulse Live Kenya

Though she wasn’t booked as a guest at the reception, police seized the duo’s personal; belongings which were left in one of the rooms; ID cards, bank cards, a firearms license and a temporary travel permit to Zambia.

Wambui is considered a close friend of Deputy President William Ruto as is known in political circles as Wambui wa Ruto. According to Business Daily, she has secured several government tenders.

The records at the hotel maintained at the reception had not listed the duo as guests on December 8 despite their personal belongings being found there,” said the investigating officer.

