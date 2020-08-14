The Ministry of Health has not spent a single coin from a Covid-19 emergency supplies fund.

This fund was set up by President Uhuru Kenyatta in March this year to assist the government in cushioning Kenyans against the impacts of COVID-19 pandemic.

On Thursday, Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani told the National Assembly Health Committee the government had received Ksh134 billion from bilateral and multilateral partners to fight the pandemic.

Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani

"... domestically through the Covid-19 Emergency Response Fund, we have mobilised Ksh9.9 billion, which has not been utilised to date,” the CS said.

Covid-19 funds probe

CS Yatani had appeared before legislators probing how Covid-19 funds have been utilised by both the county and national governments.

Yatani further stated that at least Ksh130 billion from donors has been disbursed to the Health Ministry and other government support initiatives.

President Uhuru Kenyatta with Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani

The contribution towards the virus kitty followed the government’s appeal to different individuals and companies in the country to assist in the fight against coronavirus.

This saw various government officials starting from the President volunteering part of their salary towards the emergency virus kitty.