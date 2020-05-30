Former Starehe MP Bishop Margaret Wanjiru was on Saturday among the 26 Coronavirus patients discharged after recovering from the disease.
The Jesus is Alive Ministries proprietor addressed a press conference where she set the record straight on her bout of Covid-19.
Bishop Wanjiru denied claims that she had hosted a prayer meeting at her Runda home before she was confirmed to have the novel virus.
She also revealed that she only found out about her Covid-19 infection after being hospitalized.
The former legislator stated that she had gone to the hospital after experiencing food poisoning symptoms including diarrhea.