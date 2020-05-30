Former Starehe MP Bishop Margaret Wanjiru was on Saturday among the 26 Coronavirus patients discharged after recovering from the disease.

The Jesus is Alive Ministries proprietor addressed a press conference where she set the record straight on her bout of Covid-19.

Bishop Wanjiru denied claims that she had hosted a prayer meeting at her Runda home before she was confirmed to have the novel virus.

Former Starehe MP Bishop Margaret Wanjiru addressing the press after she recovered from Coronavirus

She also revealed that she only found out about her Covid-19 infection after being hospitalized.

The former legislator stated that she had gone to the hospital after experiencing food poisoning symptoms including diarrhea.