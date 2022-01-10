Bizarre: Mother stabs her 2 children in Murang’a, kills one

In the bizarre incident that left locals astounded, Nancy Munjiro (a 21-year-old single mother of two 4yr and 2yr-old boys) turned the killer knife against her little angels at their grandmother's house, before attempting suicide.

The area assistant chief Ms Lucy Muthoni Kimani told detectives that Munjiro, who works as a househelp in Kiriaini area of Kahuro, had visited her mother (who lives with the two kids) over the festive season, and was yet to report back to her place of work for unknown reasons.

Pulse Live Kenya

What the kids' grandmother hoped would be a precious bonding moment between mother and sons as she stepped out of her house in the morning, turned to be the darkest day of her life.

She only came back to find her house turned into a murder scene, her grandchildren soaked in blood and sprawled on the floor. Sadly, the two-year-old had already given up his spirit, but the older boy had a faint pulse.

He was rushed to Muriranjas hospital before being referred to Murang'a County hospital in serious condition.