Blogger Cyprian Nyakundi is being held by police over claims that a top KRA official failed to quarantine after travelling abroad.

Nyakundi was arrested on Tuesday after being summoned by officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

The blogger was locked up at Central Police Station shortly after posting on social media that he had received a summon from the DCI.

"I have been summoned by DCI and as a law-abiding citizen, I’ll present myself to Central Police Station today at 3 p.m." Nyakundi posted on his Twitter account.

Controversial blogger Cyprian Nyakundi

Arrests over misinformation

He was accused of spreading false information that a top Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) official travelled abroad and failed to quarantine on his return.

Last week, blogger Robert Alai was arrested and arraigned over a fake post he had made.

He was later freed on Ksh50,000 bail and blocked from making or tweeting posts on the Covid-19.

The government has cautioned citiens against making misleading posts on social media in a bid to curb misinformation.