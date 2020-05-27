Deputy President William Ruto's battle to control the vote-rich Mt Kenya region on Wednesday suffered a major blow after three MPs from the region defected from his political camp.

The MPs from Kirinyaga county, Mwea MP Kabinga Wachira, Gichugu MP Robert Gichimu and Kirinyaga Central's John Wambugu were welcomed by Interior PS Karanja Kibicho who addressed a number of public gatherings as he inspected development projects.

The MPs have been supportive of Ruto's 2022 political campaigns under the group known as Tanga Tanga.

However, on Wednesday, the disowned the Tanga Tanga movement and said their loyalty was strictly to President Uhuru Kenyatta and the Jubilee Party.

A number of MCAs who have been supportive of the DP's forays in Mt Kenya also disowned him.

Ruto is now left with Kirinyaga Woman Rep Purity Ngirici who is the only elected politicians who has stood with the DP.

Tanga Tanga's de facto social media coordinator Dennis Itumbi dismissed the defection saying the ground was still in favor of the deputy president.